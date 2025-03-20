BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Thursday ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision due later in the session, with the central bank widely expected to keep interest rates on hold due to tariff uncertainties and the British government's impending tax hike for employers.Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, while its Swedish counterpart left rates unchanged.The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.2 percent at 556.22, extending its four-day winning streak as the Federal Reserve signaled two possible interest rate cuts by the end of this year.The German DAX dropped half a percent and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.German engine manufacturer Deutz fell 2.4 percent after 2024 adjusted earnings almost halved.Stratec SE declined 2 percent after postponing its annual report release.RWE lost 4 percent. The utility said it would cut investments by more than a fifth until the end of the decade.Prudential gained more than 1 percent after it announced a health insurance joint venture with India-based HCL Group.French caterer Sodexo slumped 14 percent after lowering its full-year revenue and profit margin guidance.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX