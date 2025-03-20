WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, extending a recent rebound as signs of strong demand in the U.S., the world's biggest fuel consumer, outweighed OPEC+ supply and China demand concerns.Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.7 percent to $71.27 a barrel in European trade while WTI crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $67.40.Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories in the U.S. increased by more than expected last week.However, distillate stocks saw an unexpected, outsized draw, far outpacing builds in broader inventories and fuel stocks.Gasoline inventories dipped by 0.5 million barrels last week, allaying concerns about near-term demand destruction.Distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, fell by 2.8 million barrels, the EIA reported.A weaker dollar also boosted crude oil prices. The dollar wobbled after the Federal Reserve left its policy rates unchanged on Wednesday, noting that 'uncertainty around the economic outlook has increased,' and that it is 'attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.'On the geopolitical front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to partial ceasefire with Russia following an hour-long phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX