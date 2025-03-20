WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged down slightly on Thursday, after scaling a new record peak above $3050 per ounce on expectations of U.S. rate cuts and rising geopolitical tensions.Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $3,045.02 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $3,051.61.Gold is benefiting from uncertain market conditions, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff moves.Reshaping U.S. trade policy and overhauling decades of free-trade agreements with friends and foes alike, Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs from April 2, though the specifics remain uncertain.The dollar inched higher today after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it was in no rush to cut rates further this year due to uncertainties around U.S. tariffs.U.S. policymakers projected two quarter-point interest rate cuts were likely later this year, the same median forecast as three months ago.Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, while its Swedish counterpart left rates unchanged.The Bank of England's rate decision is due later in the session, with the central bank widely expected to keep interest rates on hold due to tariff uncertainties and the British government's impending tax hike for employers.In geopolitical news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to partial ceasefire with Russia following an hour-long phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX