DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $1.788 billion, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $1.674 billion, or $2.63 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $16.659 billion from $15.799 billion last year.Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.788 Bln. vs. $1.674 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.82 vs. $2.63 last year. -Revenue: $16.659 Bln vs. $15.799 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.9 - $17.5 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $12.55 to $12.79Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX