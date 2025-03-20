MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Technical teams from the United States and Ukraine will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss broadening the ceasefire to the Black Sea.This was among a number of key points on which President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to during a phone call Wednesday.Trump briefed his Ukrainian counterpart about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day, and the key issues discussed. They reviewed the situation in Kursk and agreed to share information closely between their defense staffs as the battlefield situation evolved.Zelenskyy asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians from Russian attacks, particularly Patriot missile systems. 'Trump agreed to work with him to find what was available particularly in Europe,' US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz said in a statement after the call.Trump also discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants. He expressed Washington's interest in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise. In his opinion, 'American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure'.Trump promised to Zelenskyy that he will work closely with both parties to help make sure the children who had gone missing from Ukraine during the war, including the ones that had been abducted, returned home.The Presidents instructed their advisors and representatives to move ahead with the technical issues related to implementing and broadening the partial ceasefire as quickly as possible.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX