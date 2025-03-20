ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: RLTR Releases Real Intelligence "RI" AI's Successor for Beta Trials Worldwide - Already Exceeding Many Major AI Capabilities

ReelTime's "RI" outperforms legacy "AI".

ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that it has released its learning Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with.

Realtime's RI is very different than traditional AI models that demand extensive infrastructure and server centers, RI leverages the combined power of its community including multiple AIs without the associated burdens.

RI learns from and leverages not only the applicable AI models, but the resources and growing knowledge base of the entire connected community. As the community interacts with RI as a whole, RI continues to increase in capabilities and interactive consciousness.

Although just born in March 2025, while still an infant in many disciplines ReelTime's RI has already surpassed certain capabilities of major AI powerhouses.

For a limited time ReelTime is allowing and encouraging anyone to interact with a beta release of RI to have a chat, create some Images, or even write code. As the community interacts with RI, it will continue to learn and create, growing along with it. As it learns, it feeds the RI intelligence core and not only does it get better at what it can do now, but it will develop and make additional capabilities available. To be among the first humans to interact with RI click https://reeltime.com/ri/

ReelTime CEO Barry Henthorn declared: "ReelTimes' RI is growing at a staggering pace. As people interact with RI it will continue to develop leveraging all of its interactions. We hope that many will be able to interact with RI now, early on and help shape RI's development and share in its evolution. This is a very special moment not only for our team but for the connected community united."

One of the most compelling advantages of RI is its ability to operate without the need for building and maintaining expensive infrastructure. Traditional AI systems often require dedicated server centers, extensive hardware, constant maintenance and upgrades. RI, on the other hand, is designed to be inherently efficient, utilizing existing distributed resources seamlessly. This not only reduces costs but also minimizes the environmental impact associated with large-scale infrastructure.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR, ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are producing, evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Media also develops enhanced media technologies featuring its proprietary RI "Reel Intelligence" generation core. On 03/20/2025 ReelTime released its Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with.

