Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 13:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sendero Consulting Named a 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award Winner

Finanznachrichten News

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm, has earned the 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award, issued by Energage. This is the third consecutive year that the firm's workplace culture has been recognized at a national level.

Sendero Consulting Named a 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award Winner

USA TODAY Top Workplaces celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the USA TODAY Top Workplaces survey this year. The winners were selected based solely on employee feedback, which was analyzed by comparing responses to the survey's research-based statements and industry benchmarks.

"We're proud to cultivate a workplace that prioritizes employee engagement, belonging, and growth," said Sendero COO Ruth Farrar. "It's an honor to be named to the USA TODAY Top Workplaces list, particularly because this award is a true reflection of our company's collective feedback about Sendero."

Sendero employees consistently point to the firm's leadership development opportunities, numerous feedback channels, and commitment to their core values as reasons for the outstanding company culture. In the past year, Sendero has been recognized by Top Workplaces as a National Culture Award winner, certified by Great Place To Work, and named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list. In addition, the firm boasts an award-winning philanthropy program.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Sendero
Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for its clients and community.

Contact Information

Lauren Wells
Marketing Senior Manager
press@senderoconsulting.com
(972) 388-5806

.

SOURCE: Sendero Consulting



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.