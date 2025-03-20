Sendero , a full-service management consulting firm, has earned the 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award, issued by Energage . This is the third consecutive year that the firm's workplace culture has been recognized at a national level.

Sendero Consulting Named a 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award Winner

USA TODAY Top Workplaces celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the USA TODAY Top Workplaces survey this year. The winners were selected based solely on employee feedback , which was analyzed by comparing responses to the survey's research-based statements and industry benchmarks.

"We're proud to cultivate a workplace that prioritizes employee engagement, belonging, and growth," said Sendero COO Ruth Farrar . "It's an honor to be named to the USA TODAY Top Workplaces list, particularly because this award is a true reflection of our company's collective feedback about Sendero."

Sendero employees consistently point to the firm's leadership development opportunities, numerous feedback channels, and commitment to their core values as reasons for the outstanding company culture. In the past year, Sendero has been recognized by Top Workplaces as a National Culture Award winner, certified by Great Place To Work , and named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list. In addition, the firm boasts an award-winning philanthropy program .

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Sendero

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for its clients and community.

