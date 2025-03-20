Telestream LLC: Telestream Rolls Out Significant Update to Its Industry-Leading Test & Measurement Tools

Upgraded PRISM, SPG9000, and ARGUS systems to meet new SMPTE and UHD requirements

Telestream , a global leader in media workflow technologies, is extending its leadership in supporting ST 2110 and UHD deployments by expanding its industry gold-standard test and measurement tools for content creation and delivery. These developments apply to Telestream's best-in-class PRISM waveform monitors, SPG9000 sync pulse and test signal generators, and ARGUS centralized video monitoring systems. Beyond supporting ST 2110 deployments, these enhancements will also help creators transition to mainstream HDR production and allow service providers to expand their reach.

"The new PRISM, SPG9000, and ARGUS capabilities we are introducing at NAB Show 2025 are the direct result of close customer partnerships and the need for practical solutions to today's challenges delivering high quality media," said Matthew Driscoll, VP Product Management, Telestream. "As our customers move new technologies into mainstream deployments, we are adapting the tools they require to be successful."

PRISM, Software-Defined Waveform Monitors expand ST 2110 and HDR capabilities:

Configurable and remotely accessible software that performs within any content creation chain in both SDI and IP installations. Key customer-driven enhancements to the PRISM platform include:

Complete support for ST 2110-22 using JPEG XS compression: With up to 4 simultaneous ST 2110-22 streams, the JPEG XS compression allows an approximate bit rate reduction of 10X, significantly reducing the cost of network infrastructure by eliminating the need for manual configurations and simplifying workflows. PRISM now supports a test-signal out in the same format to provide valuable comparisons to a known good signal.

User Configurable 3D LUT: Integrated 3D LUT allows camera operators to shade HDR cameras by monitoring down-mapped SDR signals and compare HDR/SDR signals side-by-side, eliminating the need for conversion boxes offers a more cost-effective approach, streamlined workflow, and increased reliability in live productions.

Enhanced HDR production tools: Enhanced Telestream CIE chart includes the ability to narrow the range of the Luma to focus on specific regions of interest. In addition to the false color mode for showing BT.709 and P3, regions are now 'banded' to indicate how far out of the gamut they are to help colorists more easily map into these color spaces for increased flexibility.

SPG9000, Software-Defined Sync Pulse and Test Signal Generator: Now adding more resiliency configurations and troubleshooting tools to its industry-leading feature set. The SPG9000 is the standard for an all-in-one synch reference and signal source for ST 2110 installations that require a PTP source and in hybrid environments where Analog reference is derived from PTP. Highlights for the latest release of the SPG9000 include:

PTP Capture: For debugging difficult PTP configuration issues, now capture network traffic (both Rx and Tx) on the media interfaces to download and open in Wireshark on your PC. This dramatically reduces the time it takes to capture the network traffic on another device, filter out the PTP messages, and then open in Wireshark.

Secondary Reference: Add a precision secondary reference clock (e.g., Rubidium) to guard against loss of Satellite for PTP grandmaster applications and provide an additional failover option for added flexibility.

ARGUS, a centralized video monitoring solution for video distribution networks: The ARGUS dashboard is the trusted visualization of health, performance, and uptime of video delivery across complex networks, now with enhanced tools that allow operations teams to identify faults faster. Integrating probe data from entry to exit, ARGUS converts mounds of data into valuable and actionable information. Key enhancements to ARGUS at the NAB Show 2025 are:

Expedited troubleshooting with new Monitoring Groups: Instantly identify the location of faults using Monitoring Groups to accelerate troubleshooting by quickly diagnosing and suggesting solutions.

Live video, audio, and caption monitoring for faulty signals: Jump directly from an alarm or customer complaint to viewing content from the monitoring point of interest. Instead of looking at hundreds of live pictures on a video wall, point directly to the problem by focusing attention on the few critical signals experiencing issues.

Discover Telestream's latest solutions at the 2025 NAB Show

Attendees to NAB Show 2025 are invited to visit Telestream in Las Vegas, West Hall, Booth W1501 from April 6-9, 2025. Schedule a meeting with our experts to explore the world's leading transcoding and workflow automation system. Learn how Telestream's solutions can transform your operations, delivering future-ready media workflows that combine reliability, scalability, and value. For a free NAB Show 2025 exhibit pass, use code NS8888 during registration. For more information about Vantage, please visit https://www.telestream.com/vantage/ .

About Telestream

For nearly thirty years, Telestream has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration, live capture, production, live streaming, video quality assurance, virtual events and video hosting, content management and video and audio test solutions. Available on-premises or in the cloud as well as hybrid combinations, Telestream solutions make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience, regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Grithaus Agency

(e) alex@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600

SOURCE: Telestream LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire