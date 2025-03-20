Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Application developer Essential Designs has made it to the list of nominees for the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2024.

Essential Designs Has Offered Software and App Development Services for Over 15 Years | Source: Essential Designs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/245230_125c9412443eaaf0_001full.jpg

Each year, the CanadianSME Business Awards recognize small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for their contribution to the Canadian economy.

The event offers networking opportunities for established and aspiring entrepreneurs to connect and draw inspiration from each other, ultimately strengthening the Canadian SME sector.

Over 350 enterprises have been commemorated since its inception.

Essential Designs offers custom software development, UI/UX design, and 24/7 server support. With expertise in various programming languages, the agency focuses on collaboration and delivering practical, results-driven solutions.

To learn more about the benefits of large-scale custom software development, pro UI/UX design, or 24/7 server support, visit https://www.essentialdesigns.net/services.

About Essential Designs

Specializing in mobile, web, and business platform applications, Essential Designs offers a comprehensive range of services including web and mobile applications, business platforms, UI/UX design, and software support. Its development process includes the planning, wireframing, design, coding, testing, and deployment processes, with a strong focus on client collaboration.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245230

SOURCE: DesignRush