WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sunoco LP (SUN), Thursday announced a private offering of senior notes due 2033 worth $750 million.The Texas-based company intends to use the proceeds to repay outstanding debts including by redeeming in full NuStar Logistics, L.P.'s 5.750 percent senior notes due 2025 and repaying a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.In the pre-market hours, Sunoco's stock is trading at $58.26, down 0.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX