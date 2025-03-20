WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has issued a memorandum saying it is the policy of his Government that hiring in foreign policy positions, like hiring in all other parts of the Government, shall be based solely on merit.In the order, 'Removing Discrimination and Discriminatory Equity Ideology From the Foreign Service', Trump said, 'over the last 4 years, divisive and discriminatory policies were systematically embedded into every part of the Federal Government, including hiring processes and employee performance evaluations in the Foreign Service'.He has directed the Secretary of State to revise the 2022-2025 Decision Criteria for Tenure and Promotion in the Foreign Service to remove any reference to the Core Precept entitled 'Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility'. The Secretaries shall promptly direct all employees of their Departments not to give this Core Precept any force or effect.The memo, sent to the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Commerce, the Administrator of The United States Agency for International Development and the Chief Executive Officer Of The United States Agency For Global Media the President has urged them to direct all officers and employees of their Departments not to base Foreign Service recruitment, hiring, promotion, or retention decisions on an individual's race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX