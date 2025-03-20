BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output increased for the fourth straight month in January, though at a slower pace, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.Construction output rose 0.2 percent monthly in January, following a 0.4 percent growth in December.Data showed that there was a 0.9 percent increase in the construction of buildings, while civil engineering activity contracted by 1.0 percent. At the same time, specialized construction activities showed a decrease of 0.1 percent.On a yearly basis, construction output remained flat in January after expanding 0.8 percent in December.Construction output in the EU27 dropped 0.2 percent on month while growing 0.2 percent from the previous year.The biggest monthly increases in production in construction were recorded in Italy, Slovenia, Hungary, and Slovakia. On the other hand, the largest decreases were seen in Sweden, Portugal, and France.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX