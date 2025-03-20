Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
20.03.2025 14:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Federal Reserve updates its forecast

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 20th

  • Stocks moved between gains and losses in the wake of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and updated economic forecast yesterday.
  • The Fed kept rates unchanged and lowered its GDP growth forecast for the year to 1.7 percent and upped its inflation projection to 2.8 percent.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank isn't in a hurry to cut rates further while adding that an inflationary impact from tariffs is perceived as transitory for now.

