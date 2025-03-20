WT Cox Information Services Partners With ChronosHub to Provide Journal Guide for US Libraries

Streamline open access management

WT Cox Information Services partners with ChronosHub, to streamline open access management and provide ChronosHub's robust platform to academic, government, medical, and special libraries in the United States.

WT Cox Information Services

WT Cox Logo

The Journal Guide is the first of four modules of the ChronosHub platform, and an essential tool designed to empower researchers with the ability to identify eligible journals for publishing, understand the terms of existing publisher agreements, and to verify compliance with funder policies in a user-friendly platform. Journal Guide will increase awareness and utilization of these agreements allowing institutions to make the most of open access opportunities while reducing the administrative burden.

This collaboration connects WT Cox and their client libraries with trusted resources that make the management of complex transformative agreements efficient and easy, from selecting which journal to publish in, to APC and compliance management, OA reporting and analytics, and repository deposits. When collaborating with WT Cox Information Services, the set-up and launch of the service is provided to the institution.

"There is an increasing demand for our customers to gain greater insight and control of managing all critical aspects as it relates to OA. Libraries are seeking guidance from us and this partnership allows WT Cox to provide these expanded services as well as consolidate the process for our customers," said Michael Perrine, vice president of sales and marketing at WT Cox Information Services.

"We're pleased to partner with WT Cox, as it expands ChronosHub's reach to more libraries across the U.S. Our aim is to reduce the administrative workload for librarians and researchers by streamlining data collection, communication, and reporting. Partnering with WT Cox will help accelerate the transition to open access nationwide and, aligned with our mission, ultimately free up more time for research," said Christian Grubak, CEO at ChronosHub.

For more information contact sales@wtcox.com or visit www.wtcox.com.

Contact Information

Candace Mooney

Marketing Director

cmooney@wtcox.com

910-754-3145





SOURCE: WT Cox Information Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire