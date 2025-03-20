Parallel Strengthens Commitment to Architectural Education at Texas Tech University

Principal David M. Pierce, AIA, Makes Endowed and Programmatic Gifts to Support the Next Generation of Architects

Parallel is proud to announce our continued support of the Huckabee College of Architecture (HCoA) at Texas Tech University.

Land Arts Dinner 2025



Parallel Principal David M. Pierce, AIA, an alumnus and Past President of the Design Leadership Alliance, which serves as an advisory board to the Dean of the HCoA, has made two recent gifts to the College.

In the Fall of 2024, at a Beaux Arts Ball honoring retired professors Jim and John White, Pierce made an endowed gift to the James E. White, AIA, and John P. White, AIA, Graduate Fellowship. Jim and John were very influential in Pierce's early life and helped him steer a course dedicated to creating a richer built environment. "There are multiple generations of architects, educators, and professionals in this state and across the country who owe their success to the attention that Jim and John paid to them while they were in school. I want to be a part of the legacy they have created", said Pierce. "I also wish to thank the generous donations of my fellow alumni, especially Chris Huckabee, who championed and donated tremendously of his time and treasure to this worthwhile fellowship fund."

In February 2025, Pierce made an additional donation to a program that distinguishes the HCoA from all its counterparts around the world. He announced a gift to the Land Arts of the American West that will help its current and future operations and provide financial assistance for future participants. Land Arts of the American West is a transdisciplinary field program dedicated to expanding awareness of the intersection of human construction and the evolving nature of our planet. Pierce has been a past professional field guest in the program and attended the annual Exhibition and Opening of the program works in 2024, as well as a long table dinner for 100 enthusiasts that included current and past participants and supporters of the program. We encourage those interested in Art, Architecture, and other human actions that shape our environment in the American West to support this worthy program.

For more information, please visit:

James E. White, AIA and John P. White, AIA Graduate Fellowship - https://www.ttu.edu/now/posts/2024/12/huckabee-college-alumni-raise-funds-to-honor-former-professors.php

Land Arts of the American West - https://landarts.org/overview/

Huckabee College of Architecture - https://www.depts.ttu.edu/architecture/

SOURCE: Parallel

