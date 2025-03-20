Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Acclaimed architectural firm Bowery Design Group today announced an exclusive partnership with listing agent CJ Shaffer to transform a rare 5-acre flat terrain property in Austin's prestigious Westlake community into an architectural masterpiece for the city's most discerning luxury real estate collectors.

This extraordinary collaboration combines principal Thomas Fanning's visionary design approach with Shaffer's intimate knowledge of the premium Austin market. The property represents one of the last remaining large, flat parcels in Westlake - a community known for its challenging topography that typically limits architectural possibilities.

"What makes this opportunity truly exceptional is the ability to create a sprawling, connected first-level footprint that's simply impossible to achieve elsewhere in Westlake," said Thomas Fanning, founder and principal of Bowery Design Group. "The unique flat terrain allows us to incorporate elements like expansive sports courts and statement garages that luxury buyers demand but rarely find in Austin's hill country."

The property's rare topographical advantage enables a revolutionary architectural approach that maximizes usability and functionality across a single level.

The visionary concept includes:

A sprawling main residence with uninterrupted sightlines throughout the primary living areas

Multiple entertainment zones that flow effortlessly from interior to exterior spaces

Professional-grade sports facilities integrated into the landscape design

Collector's garage accommodations are designed for automotive enthusiasts

Panoramic hill country views preserved through strategic orientation

"From the moment you ascend onto this property, you immediately recognize the extraordinary volume of space opening toward the hill country vista," Fanning explained. "Our design philosophy centers on preserving the integrity of this land rather than subdividing it - creating a singular dwelling that complements and enhances the natural setting."

The architectural vision for the estate incorporates contemporary natural elements that honor Austin's distinctive landscape while elevating the design to international standards. This approach positions the property as a compelling alternative for ultra-high-net-worth individuals who might otherwise restrict their property search to established luxury markets like Beverly Hills or Malibu.

The partnership between Bowery Design Group and Shaffer reflects a shared commitment to preserving the property's intrinsic value through thoughtful, forward-thinking design. Their collaborative approach ensures that the final concept will establish a new benchmark for luxury real estate in Central Texas.

"We're elevating expectations by bringing national-level architectural expertise to this exceptional Austin property," said Fanning. "This estate will serve as a testament to what's possible when visionary design meets an extraordinary canvas."

While no specific timeline has been announced for the project, interested parties can register for exclusive preview opportunities by contacting CJ Shaffer directly.

About Bowery Design Group: As an internationally acclaimed, award-winning firm based in Los Angeles, Bowery specializes in high-end modern homes across prestigious locales, including Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Malibu, and select international destinations. The firm's approach combines visionary creativity with meticulous attention to detail, creating timeless testaments to sophistication and elegance. www.bowerydesigngroup.com

