Peterborough, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Diane Wolf of Diane Wolf Consulting is pleased to announce their participation as a speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.





Image 1



Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11441/245300_img1.jpg

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Diane Wolf will be speaking on Emotional Intelligence and Resilience: The Hidden Superpower of Industry Leaders alongside a distinguished lineup of experts. This session will explore how being resilient and flexible can strengthen leadership and decision-making offering attendees' actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses.

"I'm delighted to participate in this conference as I'm passionate about helping professional women become powerful, resilient leaders," stated Diane Wolf.

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations 10-year business anniversary, the event will also feature an evening reception, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2025 are available now on womeninpr.com and on Eventbrite.

About Diane Wolf MBA, M.Div., RP

Diane Wolf is a powerhouse in leadership resilience. A Registered Psychotherapist and former Business Professor, she bridges the gap between neuroscience and business strategy to help leaders build resilience and thrive under pressure. With over 40 years of expertise, Diane provides practical tools to transform stress into strength, improving decision-making, productivity, and leadership presence. Providing therapy to First Responders overcoming PTSD gives her unique insight into resilience under pressure.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations form the networking group Women in PR North America®.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245300

SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.