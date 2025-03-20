London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Europe's automotive sector is at breaking point, we must adapt and evolve. The rise of Chinese competitors, rapidly shifting consumer priorities and fluctuating government regulation is pushing us into a new era of innovation.

The way we manufacture vehicles is being totally upended. To maintain their competitive edge, European OEMs must leverage the strength of their heritage brands, master EV production by optimizing supply chains, batteries, and vehicle assembly, and embrace a customer-focused, software-driven approach.

This reignition of Europe will require strategic partnerships across the ecosystem, including suppliers, technology providers, and mobility operators. Automotive Europe 2025 (29-30 April, Stuttgart) is where this happens.

We are proud to host a one-of-a-kind lineup, with more than 40 world-class and professional speakers. Among the speakers are:

Maxime Picat, Chief Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Officer , Stellantis

, Hans Schep, General Manager - Ford Pro, Ford Motor Company

Maria Grazia Davino, SVP Regional Managing Director, BYD Europe

Ashwani Muppasini, COO, Stellantis India and Asia Pacific

Raffaele Fusilli, CEO - Renault Italy, Renault Group

Marcus Welz, CEO, Hyundai Connected Mobility

Yuhan Yao, Chief Technology Officer, Bosch

Dirk Voeste, Chief Sustainability Officer, Volkswagen Group

Maria Uvarova, SVP of Software Product, Stellantis

Sreenath K.R, Vice President - Vehicle Technology, Volvo Group

Sebastian Lasek, Vice President Vehicle and Systems in MaaS/TaaS, Volkswagen Group

Martin Schleicher, Head of Software Strategy, Continental

Martin Kristensson, Head of Product Strategy, Volvo Cars

David Stuffer, Head of Connected Services, Mercedes-Benz

