Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
20.03.2025 14:18 Uhr
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 19 March 2025 was 350.74p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

20 March 2025


