NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Thursday reported positive data from the Phase 3 MARIPOSA study evaluating rybrevant plus lazcluze versus osimertinib in the first-line treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)- mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).Results from the study showed statistically superior overall survival data for rybrevant plus lazcluze versus Osimertinib.The company plans to present these results at the 2025 European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC).Additional presentations include the first data from the Phase 2 COCOON study, evaluating a simple to use and widely accessible dermatologic regimen given prophylactically to patients receiving the rybrevant combination, and new results from the Phase 2 PALOMA-2 study evaluating the feasibility of switching to subcutaneous (SC) rybrevant.