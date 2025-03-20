The winners of The smarter E AWARD 2025 will be honored on 6 May at the International Congress Center Messe München. The finalists are the following.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320037540/en/

The finalists for The smarter E AWARD 2025 have been announced in the five categories. ©Solar Promotion GmbH

Finalists in the Photovoltaics category

7Secondsolar (South Africa) with its AUTOPV planning software solution

with its AUTOPV planning software solution Aevy (Norway) with its Aevy asset management platform

with its Aevy asset management platform Aiko Energy (China) with its ABC INFINITE PV module

with its ABC INFINITE PV module Anhui Huasun Energy (China) with its Kunlun Series Ultra-high Bifaciality HJT solar module

with its Kunlun Series Ultra-high Bifaciality HJT solar module LONGi Solar Technology (China) with its Hi-MO X10 module

with its Hi-MO X10 module MBJ Solutions (Germany) with its MBJ Sunlike Lab solar simulator

with its MBJ Sunlike Lab solar simulator Seaward Electronic (UK) with its PV:1525-IV testing device

with its PV:1525-IV testing device Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its SG350HX-20 string inverter

with its SG350HX-20 string inverter Sunmaxx PVT (Germany) with its Sunmaxx PX-1 combination module

with its Sunmaxx PX-1 combination module Weidmüller Interface (Germany) with its PV Inline lightning and overvoltage protection

Finalists in the Energy Storage category

CMBlu Energy (Germany) with its Organic SolidFlow Battery storage system

with its Organic SolidFlow Battery storage system EcoFlow (China) with its PowerOcean DC Fit residential storage system

with its PowerOcean DC Fit residential storage system EVE Energy (China) with its Mr. Big battery cell

with its Mr. Big battery cell Huawei Technologies (China) with its ESS LUNA2000-215-2S10 storage system

with its ESS LUNA2000-215-2S10 storage system Hydrostor (Canada) with its A-Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) system

with its A-Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) system p&e power&energy (Germany) with its Scalable Cell Level Power Electronics Platform inverter system

with its Scalable Cell Level Power Electronics Platform inverter system SAMSUNG SDI (South Korea) with its U8A1 UPS solution

with its U8A1 UPS solution SOL Research (Germany) with its Powerstation 2.500

with its Powerstation 2.500 Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its PowerTitan 2.0 large-scale storage system

with its PowerTitan 2.0 large-scale storage system Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology (China) with its Power 6.25 MWh 4h BESS battery container

Finalists in the E-Mobility category

Cable-Sherpa (Austria) with its Cable-Sherpa cable management

with its Cable-Sherpa cable management DEHN (Germany) with its DEHNguard M DC ACI 1250 FM power protection switch

with its DEHNguard M DC ACI 1250 FM power protection switch Etecnic (Spain) with its EVcharge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform

with its EVcharge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Friedrich (Germany) with its URBANROOF parking lot canopy

with its URBANROOF parking lot canopy GoodWe (China) with its Vela Series Residential Solar Carport

with its Vela Series Residential Solar Carport Hive Power (Switzerland) with its Hive Power FLEXO Smart Charge SaaS solution

with its Hive Power FLEXO Smart Charge SaaS solution SAMSUNG SDI (South Korea) with its No Thermal Propagation Technology battery concept

with its No Thermal Propagation Technology battery concept Schaltbau (Germany) with its C330 high-power DC contactor

with its C330 high-power DC contactor Shenzhen Kehua Hengsheng Technology (China) with its EV3102-040K-HR-UC SiC charging module

with its EV3102-040K-HR-UC SiC charging module OPES Solar Mobility (Germany) with its O.Motion matrix solar module series

with its O.Motion matrix solar module series Schaltbau (Deutschland) mit dem Hochleistungs-DC-Schütz C330

mit dem Hochleistungs-DC-Schütz C330 Shenzhen Kehua Hengsheng Technology (China) mit dem SiC-Lademodul EV3102-040K-HR-UC

mit dem SiC-Lademodul EV3102-040K-HR-UC OPES Solar Mobility mit der Matrix-Solarmodul-Serie O.Motion

Finalists in the Smart Integrated Energy category

FENECON (Germany) with its FEMS FENECON energy management system

with its FEMS FENECON energy management system meteocontrol (Germany) with its mc Assetpilot

with its mc Assetpilot fleXality (Germany) with its AI-based fEnOMS software solution

with its AI-based fEnOMS software solution Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its Stem Cell Grid Technology grid-forming inverter technology

with its Stem Cell Grid Technology grid-forming inverter technology Toscano (Spain) with its COMBI-PRO-MAX switching solution

with its COMBI-PRO-MAX switching solution Utiligize (Denmark) with its integrated Forecast Investment platform

with its integrated Forecast Investment platform Zählerfreunde (Germany) with its white label energy management SaaS solution for utilities

Finalists in the Outstanding Projects category

Beijing HyperStrong Technology (China ) with its Beijing Siyuanqiao Integrated Charging Plus Storage Station Project

) with its Beijing Siyuanqiao Integrated Charging Plus Storage Station Project Beijing HyperStrongTechnology (China) with its 250 MW/1,000 MWh energy storage project in Santanghu

with its 250 MW/1,000 MWh energy storage project in Santanghu CyberGrid (Austria) with its Theiß Hybrid Storage System

with its Theiß Hybrid Storage System Electricity Authority of Cyprus (Cyprus ) with its installation of PV systems in 405 public schools

) with its installation of PV systems in 405 public schools GIZ Indonesia (Indonesia) with its off-grid Solar Ice Maker project for fishing communities

with its off-grid Solar Ice Maker project for fishing communities Karlsruhe Institute of Technology KIT (Germany) with its BiFlow hybrid storage system project

with its BiFlow hybrid storage system project LONGi Solar Technology (China) with its 3000 Nm³/h Electrolyzer in Hydrogen-Rich Blast Furnace Smelting project

with its 3000 Nm³/h Electrolyzer in Hydrogen-Rich Blast Furnace Smelting project Phaesun (Germany) with its BeCool: Clean Cooling for Markets in Kenya project

with its BeCool: Clean Cooling for Markets in Kenya project Sungrow Hydrogen (China) with its Low Carbon Institute Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project

with its Low Carbon Institute Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project Xiamen Ampace Technology (China) with its energy storage project integrated into a high-voltage transformer station in Chile

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320037540/en/

Contacts:

Solar Promotion GmbH Peggy Härter-Zilay Tel.: +49 7231 58598-240

haerter-zilay@solarpromotion.com