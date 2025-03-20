The winners of The smarter E AWARD 2025 will be honored on 6 May at the International Congress Center Messe München. The finalists are the following.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320037540/en/
The finalists for The smarter E AWARD 2025 have been announced in the five categories. ©Solar Promotion GmbH
Finalists in the Photovoltaics category
- 7Secondsolar (South Africa) with its AUTOPV planning software solution
- Aevy (Norway) with its Aevy asset management platform
- Aiko Energy (China) with its ABC INFINITE PV module
- Anhui Huasun Energy (China) with its Kunlun Series Ultra-high Bifaciality HJT solar module
- LONGi Solar Technology (China) with its Hi-MO X10 module
- MBJ Solutions (Germany) with its MBJ Sunlike Lab solar simulator
- Seaward Electronic (UK) with its PV:1525-IV testing device
- Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its SG350HX-20 string inverter
- Sunmaxx PVT (Germany) with its Sunmaxx PX-1 combination module
- Weidmüller Interface (Germany) with its PV Inline lightning and overvoltage protection
Finalists in the Energy Storage category
- CMBlu Energy (Germany) with its Organic SolidFlow Battery storage system
- EcoFlow (China) with its PowerOcean DC Fit residential storage system
- EVE Energy (China) with its Mr. Big battery cell
- Huawei Technologies (China) with its ESS LUNA2000-215-2S10 storage system
- Hydrostor (Canada) with its A-Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) system
- p&e power&energy (Germany) with its Scalable Cell Level Power Electronics Platform inverter system
- SAMSUNG SDI (South Korea) with its U8A1 UPS solution
- SOL Research (Germany) with its Powerstation 2.500
- Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its PowerTitan 2.0 large-scale storage system
- Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology (China) with its Power 6.25 MWh 4h BESS battery container
Finalists in the E-Mobility category
- Cable-Sherpa (Austria) with its Cable-Sherpa cable management
- DEHN (Germany) with its DEHNguard M DC ACI 1250 FM power protection switch
- Etecnic (Spain) with its EVcharge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform
- Friedrich (Germany) with its URBANROOF parking lot canopy
- GoodWe (China) with its Vela Series Residential Solar Carport
- Hive Power (Switzerland) with its Hive Power FLEXO Smart Charge SaaS solution
- SAMSUNG SDI (South Korea) with its No Thermal Propagation Technology battery concept
- Schaltbau (Germany) with its C330 high-power DC contactor
- Shenzhen Kehua Hengsheng Technology (China) with its EV3102-040K-HR-UC SiC charging module
- OPES Solar Mobility (Germany) with its O.Motion matrix solar module series
- Schaltbau (Deutschland) mit dem Hochleistungs-DC-Schütz C330
- Shenzhen Kehua Hengsheng Technology (China) mit dem SiC-Lademodul EV3102-040K-HR-UC
- OPES Solar Mobility mit der Matrix-Solarmodul-Serie O.Motion
Finalists in the Smart Integrated Energy category
- FENECON (Germany) with its FEMS FENECON energy management system
- meteocontrol (Germany) with its mc Assetpilot
- fleXality (Germany) with its AI-based fEnOMS software solution
- Sungrow Power Supply (China) with its Stem Cell Grid Technology grid-forming inverter technology
- Toscano (Spain) with its COMBI-PRO-MAX switching solution
- Utiligize (Denmark) with its integrated Forecast Investment platform
- Zählerfreunde (Germany) with its white label energy management SaaS solution for utilities
Finalists in the Outstanding Projects category
- Beijing HyperStrong Technology (China) with its Beijing Siyuanqiao Integrated Charging Plus Storage Station Project
- Beijing HyperStrongTechnology (China) with its 250 MW/1,000 MWh energy storage project in Santanghu
- CyberGrid (Austria) with its Theiß Hybrid Storage System
- Electricity Authority of Cyprus (Cyprus) with its installation of PV systems in 405 public schools
- GIZ Indonesia (Indonesia) with its off-grid Solar Ice Maker project for fishing communities
- Karlsruhe Institute of Technology KIT (Germany) with its BiFlow hybrid storage system project
- LONGi Solar Technology (China) with its 3000 Nm³/h Electrolyzer in Hydrogen-Rich Blast Furnace Smelting project
- Phaesun (Germany) with its BeCool: Clean Cooling for Markets in Kenya project
- Sungrow Hydrogen (China) with its Low Carbon Institute Green Hydrogen Demonstration Project
- Xiamen Ampace Technology (China) with its energy storage project integrated into a high-voltage transformer station in Chile
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320037540/en/
Contacts:
Solar Promotion GmbH Peggy Härter-Zilay Tel.: +49 7231 58598-240
haerter-zilay@solarpromotion.com