Donnerstag, 20.03.2025
WKN: 872087 | ISIN: FR0000125007 | Ticker-Symbol: GOB
Tradegate
20.03.25
15:03 Uhr
101,25 Euro
-1,45
-1,41 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2025 15:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Saint-Gobain Video Series: empowHERed: Tara Brandon, Augusta, GA

Finanznachrichten News

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / After making a big switch in her career, Tara Brandon loves the challenge of managing her team as the Plant Manager of GCP in Augusta, GA.

About empowHERed

Saint-Gobain North America's empowHERed series features the women in manufacturing of Saint-Gobain North America. Whether they work in product innovation, engineering, on the product line, or in development, they are making an impact in manufacturing. Discover your career at Saint-Gobain North America.

Watch the full empowHERed video series on YouTube.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024
More than 161,000 employees, locations in 80 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Saint-Gobain on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Saint-Gobain
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/saint-gobain-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Saint-Gobain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.