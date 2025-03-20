Mann Eye Institute: Mann Cataract Surgery Centers in Houston and Humble Named Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Ophthalmology by U.S. News & World Report

Mann Eye Institute is proud to announce that its Cataract Surgery Centers in both Houston and Humble have been recognized as Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for Ophthalmology in the 2025 ratings by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. This prestigious recognition places Mann Eye Institute's cataract facilities among the nation's top ambulatory surgery centers, highlighting their exceptional patient outcomes and commitment to excellence in eye care.

"We are honored to receive this distinction from U.S. News & World Report," said Dr. Mike Mann, founder of Mann Eye Institute." This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing patients with the highest quality surgical care in a comfortable outpatient setting. Our teams in both Houston and Humble have worked tirelessly to achieve these exceptional results."

Cataract surgery is vital for preserving the quality of life for millions of Americans. Cataracts, a clouding of the eye's natural lens that typically develops with age, affect more than 25 million Americans aged 40 and older. By age 80, more than half of all Americans will develop cataracts, making it a leading cause of vision impairment nationwide.

Cataract surgery is one of the most common and successful medical procedures in the United States, with over two million procedures performed annually and a success rate exceeding 95%. As ambulatory surgery centers increasingly deliver these essential services, maintaining the highest standards of care becomes paramount.

The 2025 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings evaluated 4,357 surgery centers across four specialty areas, with Mann Eye Institute's facilities standing out in the Ophthalmology category. Centers were assessed based on objective, risk-adjusted measures of patient outcomes, including their success in avoiding complications, emergency room visits, unplanned hospitalizations, and other adverse events.

This recognition builds upon Dr. Mann's legacy of innovation and excellence. Since performing his first cataract surgeries in the 1970s and pioneering radial keratotomy procedures in 1981, Dr. Mann has guided his practice with a vision that extends beyond technological advancement to embrace compassionate, patient-centered care.

"While we're certainly proud of our surgical expertise, what truly sets us apart is our approach to patient care," Dr. Mann added. "Everyone who walks through our doors is treated with respect, honor, dignity, and gratefulness. That's been our philosophy from day one."

Today, Mann Eye Institute features 14 board-certified surgeons and 32 doctors across multiple locations, all committed to maintaining the warm, family-oriented atmosphere that has become the practice's legacy. This combination of surgical excellence and personalized care has resulted in hundreds of thousands of satisfied patients throughout Texas.

