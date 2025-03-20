CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains mixed as the Fed's latest guidance on rates and the outlook on the economy were assimilated by markets.The Federal Reserve lowered the GDP growth projection and raised the unemployment rate projection for 2025. Though the PCE inflation as well as its core component are both seen higher in 2025 than what the Fed had projected in December, the Fed expects the spike in inflation to be transitory. The Fed has not revised its projection of the federal funds rate.Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are trading with heavy losses. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The Dollar Index extended gains after the Fed's decision. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices declined amidst an unexpected build in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold is trading just above the flatline after scaling a fresh peak again. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 41,839.00, down 0.30% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,660.30, down 0.26% Germany's DAX at 22,944.03, down 1.53% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,693.00, down 0.16% France's CAC 40 at 8,088.67, down 1.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,445.15, down 1.13% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,910.00, up 0.17% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,918.90, up 1.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,408.95, down 0.51% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,219.95, down 2.23%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0822, down 0.73% GBP/USD at 1.2941, down 0.35% USD/JPY at 148.69, down 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6274, down 1.31% USD/CAD at 1.4392, up 0.45% Dollar Index at 104.07, up 0.62%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.183%, down 1.72% Germany at 2.7525%, down 1.63% France at 3.445%, down 0.81% U.K. at 4.6370%, up 0.19% Japan at 1.503%, down 0.99%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (May) at $70.61, down 0.24%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $66.78, down 0.19%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $3,038.31, down 0.10%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $85,116.31, up 1.50% Ethereum at $1,986.49, down 1.07% XRP at $2.48, down 0.13% BNB at $624.79, up 3.04% Solana at $130.12, up 1.70%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX