BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

20 March 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20


BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

20 March 2025

The Board of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2025 of 1.125 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 25 April 2025 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 28 March 2025 (ex-dividend date is 27 March 2025). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 2 April 2025.

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432



