Cascale: The Collaboration Myth: Why Our Industry Still Struggles To Work Together

In this latest blog, Lee Green, Cascale's Vice President of Marketing and Communications, delves into the collaboration challenges facing the industry. He poses tough questions that the industry must address to tackle these challenges, shedding light on the pivotal role events play in identifying what's working, what's not, and-most importantly-how to foster greater equity in decision-making. Green emphasizes the need for a collective focus on turning these critical conversations into tangible, meaningful actions.

Read the full blog, titled: The Collaboration Myth: Why Our Industry Still Struggles to Work Together

