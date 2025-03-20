WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration is rolling out an enhanced safety technology at 74 air traffic control towers in the United States. The Runway Incursion Device is the third of three fast-tracked initiatives launched out of the Safety Call to Action to improve runway safety and reduce runway incursions.The Runway Incursion Device, or RID, is a memory aid for air traffic controllers that improves safety by indicating when a runway is occupied or closed. It can identify up to eight runways and will now be a standard technology, replacing a variety of devices at control towers, FAA said in a press release.'The Runway Incursion Device is another vital tool to keep the flying public safe,' said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau. 'These initiatives will continue to address the needs of our controllers by cutting through the red tape and bringing the most up-to-date technologies to their fingertips.'The RID is already operational in four locations: Centennial Airport in Colorado, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Missouri and Portland International Airport in Oregon.The device will be live in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, Hollywood Burbank Airport in California and Boise Airport in Idaho in the next month. The FAA said it plans to deploy it at 69 other airports throughout the country by the end of 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX