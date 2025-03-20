BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.



(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.

A copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:



Votes for & Discretionary (%) Votes

against (%) Withheld Resolution 1: 25,337,983 99.91 22,330 0.09 52,542 Resolution 2: 14,627,535 57.92 10,628,636 42.08 156,684 Resolution 3: 25,340,111 99.80 51,139 0.20 21,605 Resolution 4: 24,993,104 98.86 288,092 1.14 131,659 Resolution 5: 25,006,253 99.02 248,626 0.98 157,976 Resolution 6: 24,979,268 98.85 290,153 1.15 143,434 Resolution 7: 25,001,019 98.89 280,017 1.11 131,819 Resolution 8: 24,934,338 98.67 336,495 1.33 142,022 Resolution 9: 25,160,418 99.60 101,921 0.40 150,516 Resolution 10: 25,041,412 98.69 331,741 1.31 39,702 Resolution 11: 24,590,373 97.03 752,161 2.97 70,321 Resolution 12: 23,319,911 91.80 2,082,243 8.20 10,701 Resolution 13: 25,019,947 98.65 342,275 1.35 50,633

The Board notes the strong support from shareholders for all except one of the resolutions but acknowledges the material votes against resolution 2 (to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 November 2024), which the Board believes were substantially cast by a single shareholder. The Board takes the views of all of its shareholders seriously and intends to engage with the shareholder in question to understand better their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns may be addressed. The Board will provide an update on the results of this engagement and actions taken in due course.

20 March 2025

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 0203 649 3432