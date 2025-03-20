BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 under special business of the Company:
(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.
(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.
(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.
A copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:
Votes for & Discretionary
(%)
Votes
(%)
Withheld
Resolution 1:
25,337,983
99.91
22,330
0.09
52,542
Resolution 2:
14,627,535
57.92
10,628,636
42.08
156,684
Resolution 3:
25,340,111
99.80
51,139
0.20
21,605
Resolution 4:
24,993,104
98.86
288,092
1.14
131,659
Resolution 5:
25,006,253
99.02
248,626
0.98
157,976
Resolution 6:
24,979,268
98.85
290,153
1.15
143,434
Resolution 7:
25,001,019
98.89
280,017
1.11
131,819
Resolution 8:
24,934,338
98.67
336,495
1.33
142,022
Resolution 9:
25,160,418
99.60
101,921
0.40
150,516
Resolution 10:
25,041,412
98.69
331,741
1.31
39,702
Resolution 11:
24,590,373
97.03
752,161
2.97
70,321
Resolution 12:
23,319,911
91.80
2,082,243
8.20
10,701
Resolution 13:
25,019,947
98.65
342,275
1.35
50,633
The Board notes the strong support from shareholders for all except one of the resolutions but acknowledges the material votes against resolution 2 (to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 November 2024), which the Board believes were substantially cast by a single shareholder. The Board takes the views of all of its shareholders seriously and intends to engage with the shareholder in question to understand better their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns may be addressed. The Board will provide an update on the results of this engagement and actions taken in due course.
20 March 2025
Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432
