Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.03.2025 16:24 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a vote on poll, including ordinary resolution 10, and special resolutions 11, 12, 13 under special business of the Company:

(Resolution 10) To grant the Directors' authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 11) To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of resolution 10.

(Resolution 12) To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

(Resolution 13) To authorise the Directors to convene General Meetings (other than AGMs) on not less than 14 days' notice.

A copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Proxy votes received in favour of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes for & Discretionary

(%)

Votes
against

(%)

Withheld

Resolution 1:

25,337,983

99.91

22,330

0.09

52,542

Resolution 2:

14,627,535

57.92

10,628,636

42.08

156,684

Resolution 3:

25,340,111

99.80

51,139

0.20

21,605

Resolution 4:

24,993,104

98.86

288,092

1.14

131,659

Resolution 5:

25,006,253

99.02

248,626

0.98

157,976

Resolution 6:

24,979,268

98.85

290,153

1.15

143,434

Resolution 7:

25,001,019

98.89

280,017

1.11

131,819

Resolution 8:

24,934,338

98.67

336,495

1.33

142,022

Resolution 9:

25,160,418

99.60

101,921

0.40

150,516

Resolution 10:

25,041,412

98.69

331,741

1.31

39,702

Resolution 11:

24,590,373

97.03

752,161

2.97

70,321

Resolution 12:

23,319,911

91.80

2,082,243

8.20

10,701

Resolution 13:

25,019,947

98.65

342,275

1.35

50,633

The Board notes the strong support from shareholders for all except one of the resolutions but acknowledges the material votes against resolution 2 (to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 November 2024), which the Board believes were substantially cast by a single shareholder. The Board takes the views of all of its shareholders seriously and intends to engage with the shareholder in question to understand better their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns may be addressed. The Board will provide an update on the results of this engagement and actions taken in due course.

20 March 2025

Enquiries:
Graham Venables
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 0203 649 3432



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.