Star Systems International Pte Ltd.: STAR Systems International Granted Patent for Invisity Anti-Tamper Feature for Sticker Transponders

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Systems International, a leader in automatic vehicle identification solutions, is proud to announce the approval of its latest patent for the cutting-edge Invisity security feature, specifically engineered to make sticker transponders more tamper resistant. Invisity's patented design will cause a transponder's antenna to break upon removal while simultaneously allowing for full color high-resolution printing on both sides of the transponder. Invisity ensures superior security while also providing aesthetically pleasing and visually distinctive transponder designs.

As automatic vehicle identification technology continues to play an increasingly integral role in a variety of applications, the demand for reliable and secure systems is more pressing than ever. STAR Systems is continuously innovating and revolutionizing transponder security and integrity to offer the best-in-class solutions. Invisity prevents sticker transponders from being transferred from one vehicle to another and improves transponder authentication without compromising performance, ensuring seamless integration into existing systems.

Invisity is one of multiple security features that STAR Systems offers. Security printing such as invisible UV print and holographic print are also available to enhance physical security. Furthermore, Gen2V2 offers optional embedded cryptographic authentication features which allow transponders and readers to authenticate each other. STAR Systems' TITAN PRO and TARVOS PRO readers both support Gen2V2 and also support the new Gen2V3 features as well.

"Our commitment to high-performance and innovation drives everything we do," said Robert Karr, CEO of STAR Systems International. "Invisity features custom printed graphics on both sides, allowing visually appealing designs while maintaining optimal performance and security. The introduction of Invisity reflects our commitment to providing innovative solutions that address critical security challenges faced by industries worldwide."

For more information about Invisity and other security features that STAR Systems International offers, contact STAR Systems at salesinquiry@star-int.net.

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact



Zhihan Chen

+