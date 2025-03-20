WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from the University of Surrey evaluated whether night owls face a higher risk of poor mental health compared to early risers.During the study, researchers surveyed 546 university students, examining their sleep patterns, ability to focus on the present moment, rumination tendencies, alcohol consumption, and levels of depression and anxiety.The findings confirmed that individuals with an evening chronotype had a significantly higher risk of depression, influenced by key lifestyle factors. On average, night owls reported poorer sleep quality, higher alcohol intake, and lower mindfulness compared to early risers.The study also supported previous research suggesting that people are more prone to worry and rumination at the end of the day. Early birds, by contrast, were more likely to engage in mindful behaviors, demonstrating greater awareness of their emotions and thoughts.Additionally, those who stayed up late were significantly more likely to consume alcohol and experience poor sleep quality.Meanwhile, the researchers noted some limitations. Since the study used a cross-sectional design, meaning capturing data at a single point in time, it cannot establish causation. Furthermore, the findings may not be applicable beyond the university student population.However, the authors noted that 'With many young adults' experiencing poor mental health, these study findings are particularly important-many young adults tend to stay up late and the results point to how interventions could be implemented to reduce their risk of depression.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX