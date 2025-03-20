First Trust Global Portfolios Management Limited ("FTGPM") announces the declaration of the quarterly distributions for the following sub-funds of First Trust Global Funds plc,

ISIN Fund Name Frequency Dividend per Share IE000C75IMX8 First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate UCITS ETF Class B Quarterly $0.1103 (USD) IE00BF2FL590 First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEXUCITS ETF Class B Quarterly 0.0549 (EUR) IE00BD842Y21 First Trust Global Equity Income UCITS ETF Class B Quarterly $0.1993 (USD) IE00BKS2X200 First Trust Low Duration Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Class B Quarterly 0.0962 (GBP) IE00BKS2X317 First Trust Low Duration Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Class C Quarterly 0.1132 (EUR) IE00BD9N0445 First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEXUCITS ETF Class B Quarterly 0.1204 (GBP) IE00BZBW4Z27 First Trust US Equity Income UCITS ETF Class A Quarterly $0.2851 (USD) IE00079WNSI6 First Trust US Equity Income UCITS ETF Class D Quarterly 0.1569 (GBP) IE00BWTNMB87 First Trust US Large Cap Core AlphaDEXUCITS ETF Class B Quarterly $0.2225 (USD)

Collectively the "Funds" and each, a "Fund".

The Funds are advised by First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA").

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: 27 March 2025 Record Date: 28 March 2025 Payable Date: 10 April 2025

About First Trust Advisors L.P.

FTA is a privately owned US-based financial services firm and is registered as an investment adviser with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. FTA acts as adviser to a range of Irish domiciled UCITS funds under the First Trust Global Funds plc umbrella. The Funds' distributors are FTGPM and First Trust Global Portfolios Limited ("FT UK"), an affiliate of FTA. FTGPM is the management company of First Trust Global Funds plc umbrella. FT UK was established in December 2011 as a UK-based and UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regulated distributor and advisor. FTA, together with its affiliates, has total assets under management or supervision in excess of $266 billion as of at 28 February 2025. For more information, visit http://www.ftglobalportfolios.com.

Risks

The Funds' shares may change in value and may go down as well as up. You could lose money by investing in a Fund. You may not get back all of the money you invest.

Market risk is the risk that a particular security, or shares of a fund in general may fall in value. Securities are subject to market fluctuations caused by such factors as general economic conditions, political events, regulatory or market developments, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in securities prices. Shares of a fund could decline in value or underperform other investments as a result. In addition, local, regional or global events such as war, acts of terrorism, spread of infectious disease or other public health issues, recessions, natural disasters or other events could have significant negative impact on a fund.

Current market conditions risk is the risk that a particular investment, or shares of the fund in general, may fall in value due to current market conditions. As a means to fight inflation, the Federal Reserve and certain foreign central banks have raised interest rates and expect to continue to do so, and the Federal Reserve has announced that it intends to reverse previously implemented quantitative easing. Recent and potential future bank failures could result in disruption to the broader banking industry or markets generally and reduce confidence in financial institutions and the economy as a whole, which may also heighten market volatility and reduce liquidity. Ongoing armed conflicts between Russia and Ukraine in Europe and among Israel, Hamas and other militant groups in the Middle East, have caused and could continue to cause significant market disruptions and volatility within the markets in Russia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States. The hostilities and sanctions resulting from those hostilities have and could continue to have a significant impact on certain fund investments as well as fund performance and liquidity. The COVID-19 global pandemic, or any future public health crisis, and the ensuing policies enacted by governments and central banks have caused and may continue to cause significant volatility and uncertainty in global financial markets, negatively impacting global growth prospects. Recent and potential future bank failures could result in disruption to the broader banking industry or markets generally and reduce confidence in financial institutions and the economy as a whole, which may also heighten market volatility and reduce liquidity. There may be tracking difference between a Fund and the relevant underlying index due to the impact of annual Fund management fees. Therefore a Fund's return may not match the return of a Fund's benchmark. A Fund's holdings may be issued by companies concentrated in a particular industry or country. A Fund may invest in small capitalisation and mid capitalisation companies. Such companies may experience greater price volatility than larger, more established companies. As the Funds' investments may be denominated in currencies other than the Funds' currency, an investment in a Fund may expose you to currency risk. A Fund's Net Asset Value (NAV) is likely to have high volatility due to the portfolio composition and/or the index replication technique. As such, potential investors should be aware that a Fund's shares may change in value, and may do so in a volatile fashion; potential investors could lose money by investing in a Fund.

Neither FTGPM nor any of its affiliates guarantees the performance or the future returns of a Fund. There is no guarantee that a Fund will declare dividends. For more details relating to risks of investing in the Funds, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Fund's prospectus.

Important Information

This financial promotion is issued by FTGPM of Fitzwilliam Hall, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2, D02 T292, Ireland. FTGPM is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (reference number CBI00185737). Nothing in this document constitutes an invitation, offer, solicitation or recommendation to engage in any investment activity including buying or selling any investment including any interest in the Fund.

The Funds are open-ended sub-funds of the First Trust Global Funds plc (the "Company"), an umbrella UCITS fund with segregated liability between sub-funds, incorporated with limited liability as an investment company with variable capital under the laws of Ireland with UCITS registered number 514357. The Company is a recognised collective investment scheme (a "recognised scheme") for the purposes of section 264 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"), of the United Kingdom. The Funds are not regulated by the FCA. Most of the protections provided by the UK regulatory system do not apply to the operation of the Funds and compensation will not be available under the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme on its default.

An investment in the Funds is speculative and may not be appropriate for all potential investors. FTGPM does not guarantee the performance of the shares of the Funds. The value of an investment and income from it can go down as well as up and may be affected by exchange rate variations. Investors may not get back the amount invested or lose their entire investment. Current tax levels and reliefs will depend on the nature of the holdings. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The material in this document is not comprehensive and must therefore be read in conjunction with the Funds' Prospectus, which contains material information not contained herein, including the terms of investment and information regarding investment risks and restrictions, fees and expenses and conflicts of interests. Potential investors should pay particular attention to the risk disclosures in the Prospectus. No assurance can be given that the Funds' investment objective will be achieved or that the Funds will generate a positive return. Contact FTGPM or visit www.ftglobalportfolios.com to obtain a Prospectus and/or Key Investor Information Document (available in English). Potential investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis of the Funds and consult its/their own professional tax, accounting, financial or other advisors as to the risks involved in making an investment. Potential investors should consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice nor is it to be solely relied on in making an investment or other decision. It is not an invitation to make an investment in the Funds nor does the information, recommendations or opinions expressed herein constitute an offer for sale of the Funds.

Shares of the Funds are not available for sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such sale would be prohibited. The shares of the Funds have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Funds are not registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Neither this material nor a Fund's shares are available to or suitable for US persons.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, no representation or warranty stated or implied is made or given by any persons as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and no responsibility or liability is accepted for such information or opinion.

"AlphaDEX®" is a registered trademark of First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"). FTP has obtained a patent for the AlphaDEX® stock selection methodology from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX® United Kingdom Index (the "UK Index") is a trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. ("Nasdaq") and has been licensed for use by First Trust Portfolios L.P., and sub-licensed for use by the Company. AlphaDEX® is a trademark owned by FTP. and has been licensed to Nasdaq for use in the name of the UK Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX® Eurozone Index (the "Eurozone Index") is a trademark of Nasdaq, and has been licensed for use by FTP, and sub-licensed for use by the Company. AlphaDEX® is a trademark owned by First Trust Portfolios L.P. and has been licensed to Nasdaq for use in the name of the Eurozone Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX® Germany Index (the "Germany Index") is a trademark of Nasdaq and has been licensed for use by FTP, and sub-licensed for use by the Company. AlphaDEX® is a trademark owned by FTP and has been licensed to Nasdaq for use in the name of the Germany Index.

The NASDAQ AlphaDEX® US Large Cap Core Index (the "Large Cap Index") is a trademark of Nasdaq and has been licensed for use by FTP and sub-licensed for use by the Company. AlphaDEX® is a trademark owned by FTP. and has been licensed to Nasdaq for use in the name of the Large Cap Index.

The NASDAQ US High Equity Income Index (the "US Equity Index") is a trademark of Nasdaq and has been licensed for use by FTP and sub-licensed for use by the Company. AlphaDEX® is a trademark owned by FTP and has been licensed to Nasdaq for use in the name of the US Equity Index.

The NASDAQ Global High Equity Income Index (the "Global Index") is a trademark of Nasdaq and has been licensed for use by FTP, and sub-licensed for use by the Company. AlphaDEX® is a trademark owned by FTP and has been licensed to Nasdaq for use in the name of the Global Index.

Alerian, S-NetworkSM and Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate IndexSM are service marks of Alerian and have been licensed for use by First Trust Advisors L.P. The First Trust Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate UCITS ETF ("DTRE") is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Alerian or its affiliates (collectively, "Alerian"), and Alerian makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the purchasers or owners of DTRE or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in DTRE particularly or the ability of the Alerian Disruptive Technology Real Estate Index (the "Index") to track general market performance. Alerian's only relationship to DTRE is in the licensing of the service marks and the Index, which is determined, composed, and calculated by Alerian without regard to First Trust Advisors L.P. or DTRE. Alerian is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the timing of, prices at, or quantities of DTRE issued by First Trust Advisors L.P. Alerian has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of DTRE.

The Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Nasdaq and Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the Funds or as to the result to be obtained by any person from use of the above identified indices in connection with the trading of the Funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320314179/en/

Contacts:

Derek Fulton 44 (0) 203 195 7125