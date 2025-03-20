MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $0.91 billion, or $3.76 per share. This compares with $0.88 billion, or $3.51 per share, last year.Excluding items, FedEx Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.09 billion or $4.51 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $22.2 billion from $21.7 billion last year.FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $0.91 Bln. vs. $0.88 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.76 vs. $3.51 last year. -Revenue: $22.2 Bln vs. $21.7 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $18.00 to $18.60Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX