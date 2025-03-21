HAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Douglas AG has lowered its forecast for the financial year 2024/25, citing a slowdown in the European premium beauty market, particularly in Germany and France. The already weak customer sentiment has worsened since February, resulting in reduced footfall in stores and lower online traffic. The company attributes this market development to growing uncertainty over macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions, the economic and political situation in Germany, and looming international trade conflicts, which could harm key industries and diminish overall purchasing power in Europe.Looking ahead for the financial year 2024/25, the company now expects net income to be around 175 million euros compared to the prior outlook of 225 million euros to 265 million euros.Annual net sales are expected to be around 4.5 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 4.7 billion euros to 4.8 billion euros.The guidance on Net Working Capital (NWC) remains unchanged. On average, NWC is still expected to amount to less than 5% of Group sales at the end of the financial year. The Company is also assessing the expected leverage ratio and its mid-term guidance and will inform about this on the occasion of the the second quarter reporting on 15 May 2025.The company said it continues to invest in its growth strategy 'Let it Bloom', including, among others, the expansion and refurbishment of its store network across Europe, the E-Com business, and the future-proof transformation of its Supply Chain and Group-wide IT infrastructure.The company expects the beauty market to recover when global macroeconomic and political tensions ease.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX