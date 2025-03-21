New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Gregory Newman, principal attorney at Newman, Anzalone & Newman, has been recognized on the Super Lawyers list for the third consecutive year, a distinction awarded to a select group of attorneys for their professional excellence and standing in the legal community.

Super Lawyers selects attorneys through a multi-step evaluation process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and professional assessment. The selection represents a small percentage of attorneys who demonstrate a high degree of professional achievement and recognition by their peers. Newman's continued inclusion reflects his standing as one of the leading New York personal injury lawyers.

Newman has built his career representing individuals in personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, construction injuries, slip-and-fall incidents, and premises liability claims. His extensive experience in litigation has resulted in significant outcomes for clients, reinforcing his reputation as an advocate for those seeking fair compensation. His work has consistently focused on achieving justice for individuals navigating the legal system after serious injuries.

Acknowledging the recognition, Newman said the selection affirms the firm's continued commitment to serving clients. He noted that the work done by the legal team at Newman, Anzalone & Newman "plays a crucial role in helping individuals recover financially and move forward with their lives." He added: "Our approach is centered on delivering personalized representation, ensuring that each case receives dedicated legal attention tailored to its specific circumstances."

Newman credited the firm's success to a team-driven approach that prioritizes the interests of clients. He emphasized that every case requires strategic legal guidance and thorough preparation, which have been central to the firm's reputation over the years. The recognition, he said, is not just a personal achievement but a "reflection of the dedication" of the entire team at Newman, Anzalone & Newman.

About Newman, Anzalone & Newman

Newman, Anzalone & Newman has established itself as a respected name in personal injury law in New York. The firm has maintained a consistent track record in securing compensation for injury victims and upholding high standards of legal advocacy. The recognition of its principal attorney as Super Lawyers from 2022 to 2024 reinforces the firm's role in the legal community and its ongoing efforts to provide effective representation.

Founded in 1978, the firm has handled a broad range of personal injury cases, advocating for individuals affected by negligence. Its legal representation has led to favorable settlements and verdicts, reinforcing its status in the field of personal injury law. With decades of experience, the firm continues to focus on securing results for clients while maintaining the professional standards that have defined its work.

