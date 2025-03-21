BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finance data from the UK and business confidence from France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK public sector borrowing figures. The budget deficit is seen at GBP 7.0 billion in February.At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue manufacturing confidence survey data. Economists forecast the sentiment index to remain unchanged at 97 in March.At 5.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data for January.At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is set to hold the benchmark rate at 21.00 percent.At 7.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry releases Industrial Trends survey data. The retail sales balance is seen falling to -30 in March from -28 in February.At 11.00 am ET, the European Commission is slated to release flash euro area consumer confidence survey results. The confidence index is forecast to improve to -13.0 in March from -13.6 in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX