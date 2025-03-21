BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fuchs SE (FUPEF.PK), a German supplier of lubrication solutions, reported that its earnings after tax for fiscal year 2024 increased to 302 million euros from 283 million euros last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 2.29 euros compared to 2.08 euros in the prior year.But annual sales revenues declined to 3.525 billion euros from 3.541 billion euros last year.For 2024, FUCHS proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend increase by 5%, raising the dividend to 1.17 euros per preference share and 1.16 euros per ordinary share.The company said it remains confident that it will once more elevate its results to a new peak in 2025. It expects revenue of around 3.7 billion euros and EBIT of around 460 million euros. With this outlook, the company said it is approaching the objectives of its FUCHS2025 Strategy, despite many market-related factors that were unforeseeable years ago.FUCHS expects to take a step towards the FUCHS2025 target of 500 million euros and generate EBIT of around 460 million euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX