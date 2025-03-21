SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK):
Earnings: -EUR352.2 million in Full Year vs. EUR200.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -EUR6.51 in Full Year vs. EUR3.70 in the same period last year. Revenue: EUR10.011 billion in Full Year vs. EUR10.790 billion in the same period last year.
The Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 22 to pay a dividend of 0.20 euro per share.
Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the Group expects earnings before tax of negative 100 million euros to positive 100 million euros, on sales of 9.5 billion euros to 10.0 billion euros.
For the full-year 2024, Salzgitter has recorded a loss before tax of 296.2 million euros.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News