SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK):Earnings: -EUR352.2 million in Full Year vs. EUR200.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -EUR6.51 in Full Year vs. EUR3.70 in the same period last year. Revenue: EUR10.011 billion in Full Year vs. EUR10.790 billion in the same period last year.The Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 22 to pay a dividend of 0.20 euro per share.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the Group expects earnings before tax of negative 100 million euros to positive 100 million euros, on sales of 9.5 billion euros to 10.0 billion euros.For the full-year 2024, Salzgitter has recorded a loss before tax of 296.2 million euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX