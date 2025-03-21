DJ Result of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Result of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer 21-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA OR JAPAN, OR ANY MEMBER STATE OF THE EEA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE, OR TO ANY OTHER PERSON TO WHOM, TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. 21 March 2025 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Result of Placing and WRAP Retail Offer The Board of M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("MGCI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the placing (the "Placing") and the WRAP retail offer (the "WRAP Retail Offer") (the Placing and WRAP Retail Offer together, the "Fundraising"), raising gross proceeds of GBP6.3million. The Company will issue, subject to Admission (defined below), a total of 6,647,969 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") (the "New Shares") at a price of 95.13 pence per New Share (the " Issue Price"), representing a 1.0% premium to the cum-income NAV per Ordinary Share as at 28 February 2025, being the last published NAV per Ordinary Share prior to the close of the Fundraising, as announced on 18 March 2025. 4,384,509 New Shares will be issued pursuant to the Placing and 2,263,460 New Shares will be issued pursuant to the WRAP Retail Offer. Admission and Settlement Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the New Shares to the closed-ended investment funds category and to the London Stock Exchange plc for admission to trading of the New Shares on its Main Market for listed securities ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission will become effective at or around 8.00 am on 25 March 2025 and that dealings in the New Shares will commence at that time. The New Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid, and have the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, if any, by reference to a record date after the date of their issue and in all other respects will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Immediately following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 160,493,740 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in determining the denominator for the calculation by which they will establish if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The Placing and the WRAP Retail Offer are conditional on Admission becoming effective. For further information please contact: MUFG Corporate Governance Limited (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 3757 1912 Paula O'Reilly Winterflood Securities Limited +44 (0)20 3100 0000 Neil Morgan Darren Willis Winterflood Retail Access Platform WRAP@winterflood.com Joe Winkley +44(0) 20 3100 0286 Sophia Bechev

The Company's LEI is: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The content of this announcement has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc.

The information contained in this announcement is given at the date of its publication and is subject to updating, revision and amendment from time to time. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks to the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement.

Winterflood, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting only for the Company in connection with the matters described in this announcement and is not acting for or advising any other person, or treating any other person as its client, in relation thereto and will not be responsible for providing the regulatory protection afforded to clients of Winterflood or advice to any other person in relation to the matters contained herein.

The Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " US Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa. The Ordinary Shares may not be offered or sold directly or indirectly in or into the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any US Person (within the meaning of Regulation S under the US Securities Act ("Regulation S")), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and under circumstances that that would not result in the Company being in violation of the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "US Investment Company Act"). No public o?ering of the Ordinary Shares is being made in the United States. The Ordinary Shares are being o?ered and sold outside the United States in "o?shore transactions", as de?ned in, and in compliance with, Regulation S to non-US persons (within the meaning of Regulation S). In addition, the Company has not been, and will not be, registered under the US Investment Company Act.

Subject to certain exceptions, the Ordinary Shares may not be offered or sold in any member state of the EU, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or to or for the account or benefit of any national, resident or citizen of any member state of the EU, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa. The Placing and the distribution of this announcement in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and the persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This announcement may include "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's financial position, strategy, plans, proposed acquisitions and objectives are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and accordingly the Company's actual future financial results and operational performance may differ materially from the results and performance expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Company, the Investment Manager and Winterflood expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results or any change in the assumptions, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended), the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority or other applicable laws, regulations or rules.

