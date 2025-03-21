Anzeige
Freitag, 21.03.2025

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
21.03.25
08:04 Uhr
3,320 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
21.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
21-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 20 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 
2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            289.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            282.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            285.8843p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,441,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,605,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 285.8843p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1099               289.50      08:17:53          00074370473TRLO0      XLON 
1137               289.00      08:24:44          00074370858TRLO0      XLON 
200                287.50      08:49:51          00074372420TRLO0      XLON 
910                287.50      08:49:51          00074372421TRLO0      XLON 
600                286.50      09:01:12          00074372905TRLO0      XLON 
576                286.50      09:01:12          00074372906TRLO0      XLON 
192                287.00      09:12:56          00074373453TRLO0      XLON 
1030               287.00      09:12:56          00074373454TRLO0      XLON 
25000               287.00      09:21:23          00074373705TRLO0      XLON 
1217               286.50      09:25:43          00074373847TRLO0      XLON 
99                286.00      09:49:33          00074374782TRLO0      XLON 
1225               286.00      09:50:20          00074374811TRLO0      XLON 
466                284.50      10:08:17          00074375820TRLO0      XLON 
627                284.50      10:08:17          00074375821TRLO0      XLON 
156                282.00      10:33:33          00074377382TRLO0      XLON 
390                285.00      11:16:39          00074378600TRLO0      XLON 
225                285.00      11:16:39          00074378601TRLO0      XLON 
132                285.00      11:16:39          00074378602TRLO0      XLON 
521                285.00      11:49:04          00074379346TRLO0      XLON 
793                285.00      11:51:11          00074379402TRLO0      XLON 
500                283.00      12:10:02          00074380121TRLO0      XLON 
723                283.00      12:10:02          00074380122TRLO0      XLON 
445                282.00      12:24:43          00074380624TRLO0      XLON 
861                282.00      12:24:43          00074380625TRLO0      XLON 
1284               283.50      12:59:33          00074381445TRLO0      XLON 
402                283.00      13:15:53          00074382171TRLO0      XLON 
837                283.00      13:15:53          00074382172TRLO0      XLON 
1130               284.00      13:56:03          00074383899TRLO0      XLON 
189                284.00      13:56:03          00074383900TRLO0      XLON 
1051               284.00      13:56:03          00074383901TRLO0      XLON 
1123               284.00      13:56:03          00074383902TRLO0      XLON 
1292               284.00      14:13:45          00074384508TRLO0      XLON 
478                285.00      14:29:15          00074385022TRLO0      XLON 
722                285.00      14:29:15          00074385023TRLO0      XLON 
675                284.00      14:41:57          00074385496TRLO0      XLON 
668                284.00      14:41:57          00074385497TRLO0      XLON 
614                285.00      15:05:45          00074386721TRLO0      XLON 
677                285.00      15:05:45          00074386722TRLO0      XLON 
1315               285.50      15:10:32          00074387067TRLO0      XLON 
253                284.50      15:16:06          00074387345TRLO0      XLON 
1231               285.00      15:21:45          00074387757TRLO0      XLON 
915                284.50      15:25:29          00074387915TRLO0      XLON 
1228               284.50      15:31:26          00074388245TRLO0      XLON 
669                285.00      15:45:57          00074388970TRLO0      XLON 
490                285.00      15:45:57          00074388971TRLO0      XLON 
291                285.50      16:04:26          00074389965TRLO0      XLON 
894                285.50      16:04:33          00074389975TRLO0      XLON 
282                286.00      16:05:36          00074390135TRLO0      XLON 
692                285.50      16:05:52          00074390160TRLO0      XLON 
484                285.50      16:05:52          00074390161TRLO0      XLON 
210                285.50      16:12:19          00074390613TRLO0      XLON 
210                285.50      16:12:19          00074390614TRLO0      XLON 
210                285.50      16:12:19          00074390615TRLO0      XLON 
210                285.50      16:12:19          00074390616TRLO0      XLON 
150                285.00      16:14:11          00074390828TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 379694 
EQS News ID:  2104088 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2104088&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
