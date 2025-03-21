CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) on Friday said that Malaysia Aviation Group has placed an order for up to 60 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes.The order includes 18 737-8 and 12 737-10 jets and options for 30 more to renew Malaysia Airlines' single-aisle fleet.The addition of new airplanes will help the airliner to introduce new lie-flat seats and meet the travel demand of one of the fastest-growing commercial aviation markets, Southeast Asia. Airplane fleet is expected to grow nearly 250 percent over the next 20 years in this region.'With more than 50 737 jets in Malaysia Airlines' fleet, the introduction of additional 737-8s and the 737-10 offers operational commonality and the best per-seat economics in their class, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20%,' Boeing said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX