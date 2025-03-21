DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.9435 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22877326 CODE: MWOZ LN ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOZ LN Sequence No.: 379728 EQS News ID: 2104248 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 21, 2025 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)