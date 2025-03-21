DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (MWOT LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-March-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Mar-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 460.8586 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1557026 CODE: MWOT LN ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOT LN Sequence No.: 379721 EQS News ID: 2104234 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

