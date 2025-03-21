ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence improved further in March to the highest level in nearly two years, the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Statistical Institute and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed on Friday.The consumer confidence index rose to 85.9 in March from 82.1 in February. This was the highest since May 2023, when the reading was 91.1.Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.All four sub-indices of the consumer confidence index improved from February. The index measuring the current financial situation of households rose to 70.9 from 65.6, and households' outlook for their financial situation climbed by 1.6 points to 84.7.The general economic outlook strengthened to 84.6 from 79.3. Similarly, the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the coming twelve months improved from 100.3 to 103.2.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX