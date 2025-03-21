Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Diese Aktie setzt neue Maßstäbe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.03.2025 10:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

Finanznachrichten News

Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2025

Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:

ARTESIAN FINANCE III PLC - Annual Report and Financial Statements For the year ended 30 Sep.pdf

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance III Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com



24 AF III - FS - 30-09-2024 - Signed - EY
© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.