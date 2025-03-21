BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB805.69 million, or RMB2.60 per share. This compares with RMB635.81 million, or RMB2.04 per share, last year.Excluding items, MINISO Group Holding Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB788.30 million or RMB2.56 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 22.7% to RMB4.712 billion from RMB3.841 billion last year.MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB805.69 Mln. vs. RMB635.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.60 vs. RMB2.04 last year. -Revenue: RMB4.712 Bln vs. RMB3.841 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX