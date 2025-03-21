WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were set for a second weekly gain on Friday after the U.S. sanctioned a Chinese refinery for the first time, in a marked step-up of measures to curb supply from Iran.Also, a new OPEC+ plan announced Thursday for seven members to cut output raised bets on tighter supplies in the coming months.Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.1 percent to $72.07 in European trade, while WTI crude futures rose 0.2 percent to $68.17.Both contacts were up nearly 2 percent for the week, their biggest weekly gains since the first week of 2025, supported by rising geopolitical tensions and a strong outlook for demand in the United States after fuel inventories fell more than expected in the latest week.Geopolitical tensions remained on investors' radar after the U.S. Treasury Department announced it was sanctioning a 'teapot refinery' based in China's Shandong province which bought Iranian oil worth 'approximately half a billion dollars.'The oil in question was transported by Iran's so-called 'shadow fleet' of tankers, according to the Treasury Department.Meanwhile, OPEC+, which includes OPEC plus Russia and other allies, on Thursday issued a new schedule for seven-member nations to make further oil output cuts to make up for recent production increases.The plan will entail monthly cuts of between 189,000 and 435,000 barrels per day, and will last until June 2026, according to a table on OPEC's web site.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX