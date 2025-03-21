CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.The yen fell to 2-day lows of 149.66 against the U.S. dollar and 104.50 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 148.59 and 103.74, respectively.Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 162.13, 193.59 and 169.33 from early highs of 161.30, 192.67 and 168.55, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 94.21 and 86.14 from early highs of 93.65 and 85.60, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 151.00 against the greenback, 105.00 against the loonie, 165.00 against the euro, 195.00 against the pound, 171.00 against the franc, 95.00 against the aussie and 87.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX