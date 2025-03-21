Xinhua Silk Road: Pengfei Group shares new green dev. paradigm for Global South energy enterprises at parallel forum of 2025 Global South Financiers Forum

BEIJING, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zheng Peng, board chairman and president of Pengfei Group, shared Pengfei Group's "dual carbon" practices of integrating hydrogen energy into the overall strategy of energy transformation and upgrading on Thursday at a side event of the 2025 Global South Financiers Forum held in Beijing in March 19-21, providing a new paradigm of green development for Global South energy enterprises.

As a top 500 enterprise in China based in Xiaoyi City, north China's Shanxi Province, Pengfei Group follows China's dual carbon goals to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060, and strives to build itself into a global leading smart enterprise in clean energy.

Focusing on hydrogen energy production, storage, transportation, processing, and utilization, the company has constructed a hydrogen energy industrial park with a leading scale, a complete industrial chain, and advanced process routes and equipment, realizing a hydrogen energy demonstration scenario with full-industry-chain layouts and full-scenario application, introduced Zheng at the Parallel Forum.

The company has put multiple hydrogen energy-related projects into operation, including those involving hydrogen production through coke oven gas and water electrolysis, four hydrogen refueling integrated energy islands with one of them boasting a daily hydrogen refueling capacity of 8 tonnes, and 830 hydrogen-powered vehicles with a total mileage of 35 million kilometers.

In February this year, the company jointed hands with China Mobile Shanxi branch to establish an AI industrial intelligence laboratory, the first one of its kind in the telecom industry, setting a model for full-chain security management of hydrogen energy industry.

At present, the company has had eight patents and five industry group standards in the field of hydrogen energy, Zheng noted.

He also shared the innovative model of "government guidance funds plus green finance" in terms of the common financing difficulties faced by Global South countries in new energy, noting the hydrogen energy industry guidance fund, incentives and subsidies by local governments, and the priority support given by financial institutions to the hydrogen energy industry and new energy vehicles in loans and financing have provided a solid guarantee for the growth of the company's hydrogen energy business.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/344863.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647080/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-pengfei-group-shares-new-green-dev-paradigm-for-global-south-energy-enterprises-at-parallel-forum-of-2025-global-south-financiers-forum-302407884.html