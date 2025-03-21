WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell from record highs on Friday amid pressure from a stronger dollar on increased bets that U.S. interest rates will remain unchanged in the near-term.Spot gold was down half a percent at $3,030.20 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $3,036.81.However, bullion remained on track for a third straight weekly gain against the backdrop of tariff-related uncertainties and rising Middle East tensions, including Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran.The dollar was on the front foot against major peers, exerting pressure on gold prices.Oil prices surged on prospects for tighter supply, reigniting worries about inflation and raising bets the Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts.Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve held its key rates unchanged and projected slower economic growth and higher inflation in the year ahead.However, the U.S. central bank also indicated no particular rush to cut interest rates.Additionally, U.S. jobless claims held steady last week and there was an unexpected increase in existing home sales, helping calm concerns about an economic slowdown.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX