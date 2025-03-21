Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that Amelie Shirley, a connected person to Mr William Tamworth, fund manager of the Company, has purchased 14,250 ordinary shares of £0.20 each.

Following the transaction Amelie Shirley holds 14,250 ordinary shares in the Company.

Mr William Tamworth holds 160,000 shares directly in the Company.

The below announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.